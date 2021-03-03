$32.33 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post $32.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.40 million and the highest is $34.00 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $22.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $129.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $134.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $127.77 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $138.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of CSTR opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $356.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 258,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,436 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 382.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

