$34.72 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce $34.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.39 million and the highest is $38.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $104.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.65 million to $107.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $219.79 million, with estimates ranging from $203.69 million to $233.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Open Lending.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,037 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $60,385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after purchasing an additional 961,882 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $46,645,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

