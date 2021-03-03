34,000 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.01. 117,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,188. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.