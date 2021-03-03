$360.35 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report $360.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.00 million and the lowest is $296.70 million. Novavax posted sales of $3.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10,561.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.94.

In other news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total value of $652,764.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $205.99 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.57 and its 200-day moving average is $136.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

