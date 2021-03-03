$37.06 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to post $37.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.30 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $43.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $147.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.82 million to $151.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $142.62 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $143.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRTX. Raymond James raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,128,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,538,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 367,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $834.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

