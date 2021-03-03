3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) PT Raised to $25.00 at B. Riley

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price objective increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

DDD has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $417,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,443,000 after buying an additional 1,531,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,080,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $209,428,000 after buying an additional 266,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,080,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $209,428,000 after buying an additional 266,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1,451.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,588,621 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,157,000 after buying an additional 8,034,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

