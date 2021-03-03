3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) were down 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 8,042,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 17,433,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. As a group, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $417,561. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

