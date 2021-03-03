3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 3M makes up 2.8% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $178.59. 47,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,114. The stock has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.