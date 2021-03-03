3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,114. The company has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.90. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

