44,734 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,000. salesforce.com makes up 1.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,434 shares of company stock worth $16,522,149. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded down $5.50 on Wednesday, hitting $207.97. 293,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642,852. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

