4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Gap Up to $2,390.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,390 ($31.23), but opened at GBX 2,625 ($34.30). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,560 ($33.45), with a volume of 30,080 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £717.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,424.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,305.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

About 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

