4NEW Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,869.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $21,849.96 and approximately $4,869.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00785479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00033514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

4NEW Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.