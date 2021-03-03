4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Hits 1-Day Volume of $700,759.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $700,759.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.42 or 0.00479909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00078223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00083417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.00486862 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

