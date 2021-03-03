$505.35 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce sales of $505.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $508.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. Acushnet posted sales of $408.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

