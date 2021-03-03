$514.73 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will post $514.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.00 million to $532.10 million. At Home Group posted sales of $397.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $542,510.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,642. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in At Home Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOME opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

