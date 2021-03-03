$53.33 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post $53.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $52.10 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $46.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $221.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $224.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $228.67 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $231.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,107,252.00. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $181,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,532 shares of company stock worth $2,020,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $623.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

