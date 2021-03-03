$533.21 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce sales of $533.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.90 million and the lowest is $529.06 million. Twilio reported sales of $364.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.50.

TWLO stock opened at $394.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.95 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,547 shares of company stock valued at $85,919,781. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $291,337,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

