56,600 Shares in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,985,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,367,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,208,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

