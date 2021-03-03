$6.62 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will report $6.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.85 billion and the highest is $7.34 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $28.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $29.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $31.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

