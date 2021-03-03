$6.67 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report $6.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the lowest is $2.68 million. DURECT reported sales of $10.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $38.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 million to $47.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.69 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $110.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRRX. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in DURECT by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $469.34 million, a P/E ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.96.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

