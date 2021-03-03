64,540 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,540 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,000. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 15,144 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

MSFT opened at $233.87 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.