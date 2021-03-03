65,000 Shares in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Bought by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Cadence Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 88.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CADE. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

