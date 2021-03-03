71,349 Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Acquired by Pacific Asset Management LLC

Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. Cedar Fair comprises approximately 1.8% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cedar Fair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after buying an additional 1,351,173 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

NYSE:FUN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 12,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,088. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $50.66.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

