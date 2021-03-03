$725.57 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to report sales of $725.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $721.03 million. Spire posted sales of $715.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $32,089,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SR stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $81.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.