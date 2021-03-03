$77.70 Million in Sales Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report sales of $77.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.19 million and the highest is $81.20 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $63.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $335.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.23 million to $364.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $418.23 million, with estimates ranging from $376.16 million to $467.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Truist reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

Shares of IRTC opened at $148.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $286.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.37.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

