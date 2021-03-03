$77.86 Million in Sales Expected for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to report sales of $77.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.81 million to $77.90 million. Talend posted sales of $68.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $327.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLND shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

TLND opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,107 shares of company stock valued at $867,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Talend during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Talend by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Talend by 85.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Talend during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Talend during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.