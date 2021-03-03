$81.35 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce sales of $81.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $82.20 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $74.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $306.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $308.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $330.22 million, with estimates ranging from $321.43 million to $343.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $490,356.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,371 shares of company stock worth $10,791,206. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.59 and a beta of 2.02.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

