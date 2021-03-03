86,408 Shares in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.