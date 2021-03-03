8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $400,651.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $400,651.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001065 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

