905,676 Shares in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 905,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Colony Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 132.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 104,081 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Colony Capital by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Colony Capital by 71.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Colony Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CLNY. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.