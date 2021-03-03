$92.33 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $92.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $58.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $361.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $393.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $347.21 million, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $406.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

