A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS: AMKBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/22/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/22/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/17/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/15/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
- 2/11/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/10/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
- 2/8/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/27/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/27/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/13/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
- 1/12/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/12/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/11/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 45,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.32.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
