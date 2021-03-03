A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS: AMKBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/22/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/17/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/15/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

2/11/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

2/8/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/27/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/13/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

1/12/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 45,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

