Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Trading Down 7.2%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 3,624,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,285,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

ABEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $215.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 817,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,506. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

