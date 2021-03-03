Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANF. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

Shares of ANF opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 120,965 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

