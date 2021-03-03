Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $28.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANF. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 64,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $10,435,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $8,403,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

