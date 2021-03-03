Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in February

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the January 28th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aberdeen International stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Aberdeen International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
