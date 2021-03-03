ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.28

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.28 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 9684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

Separately, CL King increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,165.42 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

