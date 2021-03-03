Abulaba (AAA) Achieves Market Cap of $6,894.15

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 649.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Abulaba token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $6,894.15 and approximately $50.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Abulaba has traded 1,274.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Abulaba

Abulaba is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abulaba Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

