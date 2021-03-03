Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00059178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.69 or 0.00780893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00033836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

