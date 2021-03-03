AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce $1.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $17.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.66 million to $17.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $62.96 million, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $91.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $554.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter worth $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter worth $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

