ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. 8,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,587. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

