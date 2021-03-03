Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Trading Up 5.4%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s share price was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 1,137,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 783,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

