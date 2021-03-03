Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 5%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.14 and last traded at $44.21. 871,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 925,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $23,073,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,449,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

