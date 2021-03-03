Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $141.90

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.90 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 144.30 ($1.89). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 141.25 ($1.85), with a volume of 80,577 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of £232.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.19.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

