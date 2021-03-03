Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Down 5.3%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 795,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,051,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARAY shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Accuray alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $493.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accuray by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Accuray by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.