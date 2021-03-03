Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Down 52.6% in February

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the January 28th total of 265,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ACER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 91,731 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

