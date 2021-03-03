Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Price Up 6%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) shot up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.38. 191,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,184,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACER. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,731 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

