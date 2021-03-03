Achain (ACT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.28 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Achain has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and $2.28 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00059040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.00 or 0.00775644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00032460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00062180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

ACT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 985,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

