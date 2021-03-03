ACM Research Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,488 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 871% compared to the average volume of 565 call options.

In other news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,904 shares of company stock worth $17,089,670. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACMR. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

ACMR stock opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.