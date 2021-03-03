Actinium Trading Down 48.4% Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $423,714.75 and $38,106.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 48.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000124 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,003,850 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

